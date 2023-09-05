First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold front will pass through the area later today bringing to an end our latest streak of hot and humid weather. High temperatures today will be a little cooler with showers and thunderstorms in the area, but still rather hot and humid for this time of the year with readings in the low to mid 80s. High temperatures are back in the mid 70s for Thursday and may only top out in the upper 60s Friday. This weekend plan on high temperatures near 70º.

First Alert: The Storm Prediction Center has the area highlighted with a Slight Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather today. Rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the area today into tonight. Any strong to severe thunderstorms that may pass through the area could bring localized heavy rainfall and strong winds. The most likely time for any strong to severe thunderstorms will be between 3-10 P.M.

The cold front is through the area Thursday, but a few rain showers may hold on behind the front. Friday looks to be a mostly cloudy and cool day. The weekend currently looks dry with mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 6, 2023

Average High: 77º Average Low 55º

Lansing Record High: 97° 1881

Lansing Record Low: 34° 1962

Jackson Record High: 95º 1922

Jackson Record Low: 35º 1962

