Eaton County authorities identify private tree contractor reportedly killed by live wire

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities have identified the private tree contractor who died Thursday morning in Delta Township.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) said on Aug. 31, a private tree contractor died after allegedly touching a live wire near the 4600 block of Norwick Street.

Eaton County authorities identified the tree contractor as Jason Davis from Ohio.

“We deeply regret and are [saddened] by this death and our thoughts are with the family and friends during this difficult time,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

