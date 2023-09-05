Crews to begin storm debris cleanup in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan continues to recover from a series of storms that left hundreds of thousands of people without power.

Strong winds from the storms on Aug. 24 took down trees and power lines and scattered storm debris across area roadways.

On Tuesday, Meridian Township crews from the Department of Public Works will begin picking up debris from residents’ homes.

Meridian Township officials said they hope to pick up the area’s storm debris within the next few weeks. They aim to complete all the storm debris collection by Sept. 25.

Residents in subdivisions should place their brush on their road within three feet of their curb. Township officials said this will allow crews to complete the cleanup quicker and protect residents’ yards.

The program will only collect fallen branches, tree limbs and tree trunk sections from the storm. It will not collect other yard waste.

To make sure brush and debris are eligible for pickup, residents must cut the limbs and branches down to four feet in length or less. Tree trunks larger than two feet in diameter must be cut down to one foot in length or less.

Crews are breaking up the township into sections to collect the storm debris. On Sept. 5, crews will begin on roads on opposite sides of Grand River Avenue.

Crews will use machines to complete the collection, and small debris may be left behind. Meridian Township officials encourage residents to clean up that small debris after the pickup.

More on storm debris recovery efforts in Mid-Michigan:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.