Chiefs’ Kelce Injured at Practice

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kansas City Chiefs standout tight end Travis Kelce suffered a hyperextended knee in practice early Tuesday. His status for Thursday’s regular season opening home game against the Detroit Lions is unknown. As it is the Chiefs do not have standout defensive tackle Chris Jones who is in a contract holdout. The Chiefs are defending Super Bowl champions.

