Chiefs’ Kelce Injured at Practice

FILE. - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scores a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL Divisional Playoff football game Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Kelce has shattered numerous records over his 10-year career and was the unanimous choice by The Associated Press for the top spot among tight ends. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kansas City Chiefs standout tight end Travis Kelce suffered a hyperextended knee in practice early Tuesday. His status for Thursday’s regular season opening home game against the Detroit Lions is unknown. As it is the Chiefs do not have standout defensive tackle Chris Jones who is in a contract holdout. The Chiefs are defending Super Bowl champions.

