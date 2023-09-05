Advertise With Us

Charlotte, Meridian Township fire departments to receive over $970K in federal funding

By Samantha Sayles
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire departments in Charlotte and Meridian Township will receive over $970,000 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The $977,861 in federal funding comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program.

“Our firefighters put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” said Senator Stabenow. “These new resources will help keep the public safe and give our first responders the equipment they need to do their jobs more safely and effectively.”

“Firefighters play an essential role in our communities and work tirelessly to protect Michiganders’ lives and property,” said Senator Peters. “This funding will ensure that fire departments have the federal resources they need to keep our communities safe and to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

Charlotte will receive $714,843 to purchase new air-pack systems for five fire departments. Meridian Township Fire Department will receive $263,018 to purchase new self-contained breathing apparatuses.

