Cavanaugh Rd at MLK Jr. Blvd closed for sewer repair

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A portion of Cavanaugh Road in Lansing is closed beginning Tuesday.

Crews from the Lansing’s Department of Public Services shut down Cavanaugh Road at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Sept. 5 for a sewer repair.

The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 19.

