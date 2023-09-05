Cavanaugh Rd at MLK Jr. Blvd closed for sewer repair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A portion of Cavanaugh Road in Lansing is closed beginning Tuesday.

Crews from the Lansing’s Department of Public Services shut down Cavanaugh Road at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Sept. 5 for a sewer repair.

The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 19.

