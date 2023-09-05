Advertise With Us

Body found in water in Adrian, police investigate

(WSAW)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for more information about a body found in Adrian Saturday.

Adrian Police responded to the 200 block of West Maple Avenue on Sept. 2 for a person found dead in the water.

Officials confirmed the unidentified male was dead at the scene. The person is described as a white male with several tattoos, including a Wu-Tang Clan symbol on his right upper arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rufner at the Adrian Police Department at (517) 264 4853.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of Holt Road closed due to house fire
Police believe the 2-year-old boy's family member was preparing to move a utility trailer with...
2-year-old Michigan boy hit, killed by utility trailer
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
The driver, a resident of Wayne County, was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital and...
MSP investigates single motorcycle crash in Jackson County
The annual Labor Day Bridge Walk across the Mackinac Bridge saw its largest crowd this year,...
PHOTOS: 35,000 cross ‘Mighty Mac’ for annual bridge walk

Latest News

Charlotte, Meridian Township fire departments to receive over $970K in federal funding
WILX Weather Webcast 9/5/2023 Midday
Two More Muggy Days with a Few Storms
MSU police to test campus alert notification system
Cavanaugh Rd at MLK Jr. Blvd closed for sewer repair