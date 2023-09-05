Body found in water in Adrian, police investigate

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for more information about a body found in Adrian Saturday.

Adrian Police responded to the 200 block of West Maple Avenue on Sept. 2 for a person found dead in the water.

Officials confirmed the unidentified male was dead at the scene. The person is described as a white male with several tattoos, including a Wu-Tang Clan symbol on his right upper arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rufner at the Adrian Police Department at (517) 264 4853.

