4 dead, 1 seriously injured after two-car crash in Lenawee County

(KTTC)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Four people are dead after two cars crash in Lenawee County Monday morning.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened on Milwaukee Road near Britton Highway in Macon Township on Sept. 4 at around 10:30 a.m. According to investigators, a Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on Britton Highway when it was struck by a Ford F-250 traveling eastbound on Milwaukee Road.

As a result, the driver and two passengers of the F-150 died at the scene. A third passenger of the F-150 was transported to ProMedica Hickman Hospital and later died. Police said the ages of the driver and the passengers were 35, 33, 23 and 18.

The driver of the F-250, a 55-year-old, was transported to St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

