PHOTOS: 35,000 cross ‘Mighty Mac’ for annual bridge walk

It was the biggest crowd seen in years, thanks in part to near-perfect weather conditions.
The annual Labor Day Bridge Walk across the Mackinac Bridge saw its largest crowd this year,...
The annual Labor Day Bridge Walk across the Mackinac Bridge saw its largest crowd this year, thanks in part to 'near-perfect' weather conditions.(Sara J. Martin | MDOT Media Services)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WILX) - An annual Labor Day tradition saw its largest crowd in ‘several years’ according to organizers.

The 2023 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk saw about 35,000 people on Monday, thanks in part to near-perfect weather conditions.

“With roughly 35,000 people from across Michigan and beyond joining us for the bridge walk, this is the largest crowd we’ve seen since 2016 when 45,000 people walked the bridge,” said Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) Bridge Director Kim Nowack. “It was a beautiful day, and a perfect opportunity to enjoy the unparalleled views of the Straits.”

The 5-mile suspension bridge that connects the Upper and Lower Peninsulas of the Great Lakes State closed to vehicle traffic at 6:30 a.m. Capitalizing on the success of recent events, the walk started from both the northern end of St. Ignace and the southern point of Mackinaw City, giving participants more options and eliminating the need for bussing.

The bridge walk is led by the sitting governor and has occurred every year since 1958, except for 2020 which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Michigan State Police and local sheriff’s departments worked to ensure the safety of participants.

