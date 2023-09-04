Advertise With Us

Part of Holt Road closed due to a fire

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - First responders are on the scene of a fire that closed Holt Road Sunday night.

Just after 11 p.m., Holt Road between Waverly Road and Gilbert Road was closed due to a fire. News 10 was on the scene and saw smoke but no flames on a house on Holt Road.

Delhi Township and Lansing Fire were on the scene as well as the Holt Fire Department.

Part of the house was burnt.

It is unknown how the fire started or if anyone was affected or injured.

This is a breaking story, News 10 will update you when we find more information.

