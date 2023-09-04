Advertise With Us

Multiple people injured in dock collapse at North Carolina beach

Multiple people injured during dock collapse in Atlantic Beach
By Natalie Parsons, Deric Rush, Clayton Bauman and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A dock collapse at a charter fishing business injured several people on Sunday.

WITN reports the collapse happened just before 6:30 a.m., according to Atlantic Beach Fire Marshal Casey Arthur.

Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Michael Simpson said it was on the 12-foot portion of the dock at Captain Stacy Fishing Center at 505 AB Causeway.

“Based on what my staff found and what the staff from the fishing charter told me, there were about 9 or 10 people that actually went into the water. All of those were quickly retrieved out of the water by Captain Stacy’s staff, police department staff, and maybe fire department staff,” Simpson said.

Simpson said a group was loading onto a charter fishing boat when the collapse happened.

“The dock had collapsed into the water, it only fell maybe about four or five feet and it was about four feet of water,” he said.

Passengers involved in the incident did show signs of scrapes and bruising and told WITN it was a very scary experience.

An employee next door at Tow Boat U.S. told WITN that they did hear screaming and commotion as the dock dropped and people were tossed into the water.

Four people injured were taken to Carteret Health Care in serious, but non-life-threatening condition, according to officials.

Others refused treatment, officials said.

Morehead City Fire Department, Pine Knoll Shores Fire Department, and Beaufort Fire Department were also on the scene to help remove people from the water.

Simpson also said that the dock has been marked off and secured from public access and that building inspectors have been contacted.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fight connected to shots fired incident in downtown Lansing
Car engulfed in flames on I-69 in Bath Twp
Dewitt family tailgates MSU opener for 12 hours
Dewitt family tailgates MSU opener for 12 hours
One person arrested after overnight shelter-in-place in Eaton County
Poor living conditions
Woman said she got eviction notice, lost rental assistance after complaining about unsafe conditions

Latest News

The festival annually helps fund non-profit organizations including Against All Odds and...
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns for a good cause
Michiganders enjoy their last summer holiday ahead of fall 2023
Michiganders enjoy their last summer holiday ahead of fall 2023
The car was on the grass in the middle of both east and westbound I-69 around a mile from exit...
Car engulfed in flames on I-69 in Bath Twp
Funds from the event will be used to help raise money for Ele’s place.
Meridian Motorfest helps local nonprofit
Lugnuts host accessibility day during their last home game of 2023
Lugnuts host accessibility day during their last home game of 2023