MSP investigates single motorcycle crash in Jackson County

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers with the Jackson Post continue to investigate a single motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, resulting in serious injury to the driver.

According to MSP, a preliminary investigation shows a motorcycle was headed north on Moscow Road around 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3 when it left the roadway. The driver was unable to maintain control of the motorcycle and fell off, landing on the shoulder of the road.

The driver, a resident of Wayne County, was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital and listed in critical condition.

It is not believed that alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

Troopers were assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff Department, Hanover Township Fire Department, and Jackson Community Ambulance.

