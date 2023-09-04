Michiganders enjoy their last summer holiday ahead of fall 2023

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Labor Day marked the unofficial end of summer.

Campers out at Cottonwood Campground like Daniel Dowell were enjoying the company of friends and family as part of their final summer getaway.

“First time camping myself. So, I thought I would try it out and I really like it. I would definitely do it again,” said Dowell.

Dowell and his finance traveled from St. Johns. He said he was enjoying the weather, after the storm that hit Michigan, and the hurricanes down south where his family is.

“We’ve been having some bad weather, a lot of people from back home, I’m from Florida originally.”

For Harley Eskew the end of summer means deer hunting.

“I’m a hunting kind of guy. So, I’ll get into a lot of bow hunting and stuff for deer,” said Eskew.

You won’t find Paulina Bravo in the woods often, but the student teacher said it was important to spend her time off with friends and quickly booked a last-minute campsite.

“To find peace I feel like overall, just getting away from that usual life. Coming out to the woods is very peaceful and a good way to hang with friends and partners,” said Bravo.

She also said she didn’t have much on her summer bucket list but said she enjoys the small things.

“Just being here, sitting down by the fire, talking about stories or just making funny jokes. It brings life, there my friends and I love them all.”

Lidia McCarty joined her family and friends for their last summer trip before the school year began.

“We’ve did a lot of scootering, we did walks, and we’ve been in the pool and fishing. We went to an MSU, CMU game, it was really fun,” said McCarty.

McCarty starts 6th grade after the holiday weekend and is excited to get to know a new school. She said her biggest takeaway from the summer is, “Just having fun!”

Judging from the cannonball, they are doing just that!

The official end of summer is on September 23rd. After that, you can start breaking out your sweaters and pumpkin spice.

