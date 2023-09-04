Advertise With Us

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns for a good cause

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The smell of chicken filled the air during Labor Day Weekend for the annual Michigan Chicken Wing Festival.

People got together at Adado Riverfront Park for two days of music, wing-eating contests, food trucks, food vendors, merchandise vendors, and arts and crafts. The festival annually helps fund non-profit organizations including Against All Odds and Lillian Free Boutique.

Shirley Carter Powell founded Against All Odds and told News 10 how the festival started.

“I wanted to do something in the city because I’ve been in entertainment for over 40 years and I wanted to do something in the city that was different,” said Shirley on Saturday. “And I had someone, a friend, actually tell me about Wing Festival. And so from that point, I was like, ah, I don’t know. So I checked it out and everything and the Birth of the Wing Festival started in 2015.″

The festival ended on Sunday, wrapping up the 2023 Labor Day weekend.

