Meridian Motorfest helps local nonprofit

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) -High Caliber Karting and the non-profit Ele’s Place came together as part of the annual Meridian Motorfest.

On Sunday, the car show took place in the parking lot of the Meridian Mall. People around Mid-Michigan traveled to Okemos to look at cool cars and enjoy festivities.

Festival organizers say last year they had around 200 cars participate in the show with almost 2,000 people showing up.

This year they want to beat 2,000 people and 300 cars for the show.

“We have a lot of amazing cars that you’ll be able to see, but then we also have a lot of other really cool free activities,” said Jacki Krumnow. “We have a smash car and a jet ski that you can smash up. Again, that’s only going to be like a dollar per smash.”

The event also included a monster truck ride, an inflatable playground and a children’s entrepreneur market where kids can set up shop and sell their products.

“It all started with covid, and we wanted to see some way for people to come out in an outdoor event,” said Krumnow. “So, it started with the Meridian Motorfest back during covid times when we could have an outdoor car show and appreciate all the car enthusiast that help build out High Caliber. We always like to donate the proceeds to a very special local nonprofit.”

Funds from the event will be used to help raise money for Ele’s place. This was the 3rd ever Meridian Motorfest.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.