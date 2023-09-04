Advertise With Us

Lugnuts host accessibility day during their last home game of 2023

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a long summer of baseball, the Lansing Lugnuts wrapped up their final home game of the season at Jackson Field and even gave more people a chance to see a game.

The Lugnuts partnered with Disability Rights Michigan (DRM) for their home finale against West Michigan. They hosted an accessibility day for people with disabilities so they could enjoy a day at America’s pastime.

The game featured ASL interpreters, menus in braille, sensory kits, quiet rooms, and other accessibilities.

Rachel Huddleston from DRM said it was important to do this for baseball fans who are disabled.

“A lot of times individuals with disabilities are just an afterthought, and so there’s not a lot of accommodations made at different organizations and through different events, and so Lugnuts, you know, we’re excited to partner with us,” said Huddleston.

The Lansing Lugnuts won against Western Michigan 19-9.

The Nuts play their final games of the year at Lake County where they will take on The Captains.

Lugnuts host accessibility day during their last home game of 2023
