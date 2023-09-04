Advertise With Us

France destroys wine due to excess supply

FILE - France is destroying more than 80 gallons of wine.
FILE - France is destroying more than 80 gallons of wine.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - France is drowning in 80 million gallons of surplus wine, so they are paying millions of dollars to destroy it.

According to the Washington Post, it will cost the country a whopping $216 million.

The process involves distilling wine into pure alcohol and using that alcohol for other products like cleaning supplies and perfume.

Destroying enough wine to fill more than 100 Olympic-size swimming pools may sound crazy, but France thinks it makes economic sense.

France says it is getting more costly to produce wine and the French are consuming less of it than in years past.

The result is that some wine-makers have a surplus and cannot charge enough for it to turn a profit.

France’s agriculture minister says the goal is to prevent a price collapse and give wine producers sources of revenue again.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fight connected to shots fired incident in downtown Lansing
Shell casings found after large overnight fight on MLK in Lansing
Part of Holt Road closed due to house fire
Former Warrior track star excelling on football field in Ann Arbor.
Former Waverly standout makes first start in Michigan’s season-opening win
Car engulfed in flames on I-69 in Bath Twp

Latest News

It was a late spring day not unlike any other in 1937 downtown Lansing. It was business as...
The Day Lansing Shut Down: The History of Labor Day in Michigan’s capital city
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker instructs his team against Ohio State during an NCAA...
WATCH: Coach Tucker speaks to media following win over CMU
President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in...
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance