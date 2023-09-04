Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Forecast

Cooler air returns for the end of the week
First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We keep high temperatures near 90º today and the humidity may be a touch higher, too. Cooler air is on the way with highs in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and near 70º starting Thursday and going into the weekend. Once again tonight lows will be near 70º. By the weekend overnight lows drop back into the upper 40s. Our average high temperature today is 77º.

Today starts off with some sunshine. A disturbance moving our way from the south will bring with it some cloud cover and a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm late afternoon into tonight. Many of us may miss the showers later today and tonight.

All of us have a good shot at seeing some rain Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front moves through the area. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms start Wednesday afternoon and hold on into Wednesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has the area in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather later in the day Wednesday into Wednesday night. We could see a few thunderstorms with gusty winds at that time. A few rain showers are expected to hold on behind the cold front Thursday. Mainly dry weather is expected Friday through the weekend.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 5, 2023

  • Average High: 77º Average Low 55º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1881
  • Lansing Record Low: 34° 1997
  • Jackson Record High: 97º 1925
  • Jackson Record Low: 40º 1984

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of Holt Road closed due to house fire
Police believe the 2-year-old boy's family member was preparing to move a utility trailer with...
2-year-old Michigan boy hit, killed by utility trailer
The driver, a resident of Wayne County, was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital and...
MSP investigates single motorcycle crash in Jackson County
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
The annual Labor Day Bridge Walk across the Mackinac Bridge saw its largest crowd this year,...
PHOTOS: 35,000 cross ‘Mighty Mac’ for annual bridge walk

Latest News

First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Hot And Humid Again Today
First Alert Weather Labor Day morning webcast from WILX News 10
Near Record High Temperatures Today
Hot and humid air moves in for the rest of the holiday weekend.
Heat builds for the rest of the holiday weekend
First Alert Weather Saturday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Labor Day Weekend Forecast