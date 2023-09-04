First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We keep high temperatures near 90º today and the humidity may be a touch higher, too. Cooler air is on the way with highs in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and near 70º starting Thursday and going into the weekend. Once again tonight lows will be near 70º. By the weekend overnight lows drop back into the upper 40s. Our average high temperature today is 77º.

Today starts off with some sunshine. A disturbance moving our way from the south will bring with it some cloud cover and a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm late afternoon into tonight. Many of us may miss the showers later today and tonight.

All of us have a good shot at seeing some rain Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front moves through the area. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms start Wednesday afternoon and hold on into Wednesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has the area in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather later in the day Wednesday into Wednesday night. We could see a few thunderstorms with gusty winds at that time. A few rain showers are expected to hold on behind the cold front Thursday. Mainly dry weather is expected Friday through the weekend.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 5, 2023

Average High: 77º Average Low 55º

Lansing Record High: 96° 1881

Lansing Record Low: 34° 1997

Jackson Record High: 97º 1925

Jackson Record Low: 40º 1984

