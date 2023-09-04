The Day Lansing Shut Down: The History of Labor Day in Michigan’s capital city

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was known as the day Lansing shut down. Businesses in downtown Lansing came to a standstill on June 7, 1937, as thousands of workers stood hand in hand marching in the streets demanding change. It’s far different than the holiday we know and will celebrate this weekend. But the Lansing Labor Day holiday is a day that changed the landscape of Lansing’s workforce forever.

It was a late spring day not unlike any other in 1937 downtown Lansing. It was business as usual - until it wasn’t. The embers of the Flint Sit Down Strike earlier that winter were simmering, and Lansing was like a pile of kindling, just waiting for those winds to blow west.

“There was an entire strike wave going across the nation,” said Professor John Beck, an associate professor of labor education and labor relations at Michigan State University. “In Lansing, there were follow-up strikes because people saw the Sit Down as a way to actually achieve unionization and to get things like wage increases, change working conditions, and so forth.”

The sit-down strike by Flint General Motors workers lasted 44 days - from December 30, 1936, to February 11, 1937, and ended up with the first union contract in General Motors.

Meanwhile, in Lansing, there was a successful strike to sit down strike at REO Motors that was led by a man named Lester Washburn from United Auto Workers Local 182.

“That local union decided to roll their success with REO across other local employers,” said Beck. “So, they called a strike at Capital City Wrecking.”

The company asked for a judicial injunction against picketing, which they were able to achieve. Despite that injunction, Washburn sent picketers out to the picket line. Simply put, Washburn and workers were picketing their grievances and the sheriff and businesses didn’t like it. The message was clear from both sides: mess around and find out.

On June 7, they descended on a number of picketers’ homes, including Washburn’s, and arrested some of those picketers.

The only problem: Washburn wasn’t home. He was at a conference in Detroit. So instead of arresting Washburn, they took in his wife, Neva, leaving her young kids home alone.

“When Washburn got home from Detroit, he automatically talked to his lieutenants, all the people in the union and said, ‘we have to do something in response to this arrest of strikers and picketers,’” said Beck. “They decided that they would call a one-day general strike in Lansing.”

They blocked Capitol Avenue, Michigan Avenue, and Washington Avenue parallel to the Capitol Building with automobiles, parked every which way up and down the streets in some cases. They used large 18-wheelers large trucks, blocking the streets. So that no actual business could go on here, in the heart of Lansing.

“Between two to five thousand people rallied right here on the Capitol’s lawn to really call for an end to the situation,” said Beck.

Then-Governor Frank Murphy, known as a friend of labor, came back to Lansing only to find the entire city frozen. He immediately called a meeting with the union company and sheriff.

The picketers, including Neva, were released from jail and together, they came to an agreement - the first of its kind. Professor Beck helped get the Michigan Registered Historic Site for the Lansing Labor Holiday marker that can be found at the intersection of Capitol and Michigan, near Lansing City Hall.

“Sometimes people walk up and down streets like this one and they don’t know what history went on here,” said Beck. “So the fact that it went on right here, where thousands of workers decided that they had to band together - this tells you what can happen when workers decide that they need to actually take action.”

So, when you cook that brat one last time for the summer, remember why you’re enjoying a day off.

“It’s very rare that employers give things to workers without workers, banding together and really demanding that they be given to them,” said Beck.

“All of those things are only made possible because of the fact that workers decided that they were stronger together than they were by the cells,” said Beck. “I think that each Labor Day, we should be thankful that a labor movement existed in the past and exists today. All of those things being true, we should thank unions on Labor Day for the kind of contribution that they’ve made to creating the American dream.”

