WATCH: Coach Tucker speaks to media following win over CMU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker addresses the media following the Spartans’ 31-7 win over Central Michigan on Friday.

In the first game of the 2023 season, redshirt junior quarterback Noah Kim threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

More:

Michigan State Uses Big Second Half to Beat Central Michigan, 31-7

