Advertise With Us

WATCH: Coach Tucker speaks to media following win over CMU

By Joey Ellis
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker addresses the media following the Spartans’ 31-7 win over Central Michigan on Friday.

In the first game of the 2023 season, redshirt junior quarterback Noah Kim threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

More:

Michigan State Uses Big Second Half to Beat Central Michigan, 31-7

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fight connected to shots fired incident in downtown Lansing
Shell casings found after large overnight fight on MLK in Lansing
Part of Holt Road closed due to house fire
Former Warrior track star excelling on football field in Ann Arbor.
Former Waverly standout makes first start in Michigan’s season-opening win
Car engulfed in flames on I-69 in Bath Twp

Latest News

Tournament to be played at American Dunes in Grand Haven.
18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus in town ahead of 2nd annual Folds of Honor Collegiate
18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus in town ahead of 2nd annual Folds of Honor Collegiate
Former Warrior track star excelling on football field in Ann Arbor.
Former Warrior track star excelling on football field in Ann Arbor.
Former Warrior track star excelling on football field in Ann Arbor.
Former Waverly standout makes first start in Michigan’s season-opening win