An unofficial end to summer and a welcome to fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Labor Day is wrapping up and so is the long weekend. Kyle Newcom and his family wish their weekend at sleepy hallow state park was even longer but their packing up and heading home for the holiday.

“It’ll be nice to get home and get everything in order and then tomorrow go back and start the work week again. Not really looking forward, i don’t want the weekend to end but i guess it’s reality,” said Newcom.

Newcom says his summer hasn’t officially ended yet… “We’re coming back out here another weekend at the end of September and then probably a couple more trips up north.”

Mary Jo Newcom says her summer felt short but with fall sports starting she is ready to get back to school.

“School volleyball starts this year, so I’ll be playing for the school team,” said Newcom.

Julie Liberti has already returned to the classroom. The aviation professor and her husband traveled all summer ahead of cold weather to come.

“Michigan winters aren’t always the most fun. Lot of dreary, lot of gray days,” said Liberti.

In Michigan, we all know that the seasons must change and although one season is coming to an end, a new season is just beginning. “This any apple growers time to shine.”

Uncle John’s Cider Mill in Saint Johns is preparing for the fall season.

Owner Mike Beck says their cider isn’t the only thing to look forward to.

“The biggest thing is picking pumpkins outdoors. We try to dress it all up and so it looks nice while the people are here. It’s a lot of fun for families.”

Jenna Lienhardt brought her family out to Uncle Johns for Labor Day. She says it’s one of her favorite places to visit in the fall.

“We’re definitely coming back here for pumpkins. You almost feel like you’re on the farm out here, and the trees and just the scenery.”

While today marks the unofficial last day of summer. Fall is only a few weeks away so enjoy the rest of what the season offers.

