Advertise With Us

An unofficial end to summer and a welcome to fall

Summer isn’t over yet although you may have seen a few leaves changed colors.
Labor Day is wrapping up and so is the long weekend.
By Marz Anderson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Labor Day is wrapping up and so is the long weekend. Kyle Newcom and his family wish their weekend at sleepy hallow state park was even longer but their packing up and heading home for the holiday.

“It’ll be nice to get home and get everything in order and then tomorrow go back and start the work week again. Not really looking forward, i don’t want the weekend to end but i guess it’s reality,” said Newcom.

Newcom says his summer hasn’t officially ended yet… “We’re coming back out here another weekend at the end of September and then probably a couple more trips up north.”

Mary Jo Newcom says her summer felt short but with fall sports starting she is ready to get back to school.

“School volleyball starts this year, so I’ll be playing for the school team,” said Newcom.

Julie Liberti has already returned to the classroom. The aviation professor and her husband traveled all summer ahead of cold weather to come.

“Michigan winters aren’t always the most fun. Lot of dreary, lot of gray days,” said Liberti.

In Michigan, we all know that the seasons must change and although one season is coming to an end, a new season is just beginning. “This any apple growers time to shine.”

Uncle John’s Cider Mill in Saint Johns is preparing for the fall season.

Owner Mike Beck says their cider isn’t the only thing to look forward to.

“The biggest thing is picking pumpkins outdoors. We try to dress it all up and so it looks nice while the people are here. It’s a lot of fun for families.”

Jenna Lienhardt brought her family out to Uncle Johns for Labor Day. She says it’s one of her favorite places to visit in the fall.

“We’re definitely coming back here for pumpkins. You almost feel like you’re on the farm out here, and the trees and just the scenery.”

While today marks the unofficial last day of summer. Fall is only a few weeks away so enjoy the rest of what the season offers.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fight connected to shots fired incident in downtown Lansing
Part of Holt Road closed due to house fire
Shell casings found after large overnight fight on MLK in Lansing
A standout high school football player, Harris still never had plans to pursue the sport...
Former Waverly standout makes first start in Michigan’s season-opening win
Car engulfed in flames on I-69 in Bath Twp

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Labor day is wrapping up and so is the long weekend.
ONE SEASON ENDS, ANOTHER BEGINS
The driver, a resident of Wayne County, was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital and...
MSP investigates single motorcycle crash in Jackson County
The annual Labor Day Bridge Walk across the Mackinac Bridge saw its largest crowd this year,...
PHOTOS: 35,000 cross ‘Mighty Mac’ for annual bridge walk