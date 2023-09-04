18-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus in town ahead of 2nd annual Folds of Honor Collegiate

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WILX) - For the second year, Michigan State men’s golf is readying to host the 2nd annual Folds of Honor Collegiate at historic American Dunes golf course in Grand Haven,

The vision for this patriotic and unique tournament was a long-time vision from head coach Casey Lubahn, whose father is a Vietnam veteran.

“I can’t believe what it’s become. Just a small vision with so many good people and so many supporters and a great golf course. It’s a dream come true for me and for the field,” Lubahn said at Sunday’s practice round. “I just think about the freshman. This is their first tournament in their career. They’re never going to see anything like it again until we come back next year. I hope that these young people feel like they’re playing for more than themselves. They’re playing to highlight the one percent of America who gives us this freedom.”

Sunday was the one practice round before Monday’s action gets going, which includes 18 teams in this year’s field.

One special guest in attendance? 18-time Major Champion Jack Nicklaus.

Nicklaus was invited to attend the event by Folds of Honor founder and CEO Lt. Col Dan Rooney.

‘I’ve been involved with the Patriot Day for 10, 12 years I suppose. And then when we got involve, he said he wanted to do the golf course. There was no talking me into it. It was that was an easy choice,” Nicklaus said. “I just feel privileged to be part of it. I mean, he could have gone and chose and somebody else to help him, but he chose me and I feel very blessed.”

The tournament is especially special for Michigan State golfers who not only get to play at a course close to home, but also almost every member of the team has had some connection to a family member or friend serving their country.

“This event is sweet. It us an opportunity to reach out and honor the fallen heroes that have served for our country to defend our freedoms,” Michigan State senior August Meekhoff said. “So it’s pretty cool to play for something other than ourselves. This puts it all in perspective about just not taking anything for granted, just play the best of our abilities, compete and play and honor those who served.”

Nicklaus had a large role in pushing Folds of Honor forward, giving $3 million to raise awareness and funds for the families of our fallen and disabled veterans.

And for many reasons more than one, this collegiate tournament is certainly unlike no other.

“The Folds Collegiate is a celebration of God’s country and the game. We love to be able to have Mr. Nicklaus here who designed American Dunes to memorialize the birthplace of Folds of Honor,” Rooney said. “To have these college teams here, who are certainly playing for themselves, but more importantly representing the hundreds of Folds of Honor recipients at their schools and that’s what makes this event different than any college golf tournament is its connection with doing good, and supporting the families of our fallen and disabled military and first responders.”

The three-day, 54-hole tournament runs through Wednesday, Sept. 6, with the field of teams playing 18 holes each day on the par-72, 7,128-yard course.

The Spartans tee off on Monday beginning at 1:25 p.m., playing alongside Arkansas and Navy.

Golf Channel will broadcast the 2023 Folds of Honor Collegiate via the Peacock App each of the three days of action at American Dunes Golf Club.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.