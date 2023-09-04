100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARISH OF ASCENSION, La. (CNN) – A happy reunion for a Louisiana family was the result when they got their 100-year-old tortoise back from an animal shelter.
The Parish of Ascension said a local animal control team rescued the African tortoise from a canal last week.
The reptile, named Biscuit, was in distress.
He was taken to an animal shelter and later reunited with his family.
Biscuit reportedly escaped from his home after a storm blew the family’s back gate open and broke the latch.
