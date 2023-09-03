Shell casings found after large overnight fight on MLK in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An overnight fight on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. led to shots fired overnight on Sunday.

According to the Lansing Police Department, they responded to a call of shots fired at 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, in the area of MLK Jr. Blvd. and Le Grand Drive. When they arrived, police found shell casings and bullet holes in the area.

Officials said a large fight led to people shooting at each other in the area.

As of Sunday, police have not identified any suspects.

According to authorities, no injuries were reported and the fight was an isolated incident.

