Advertise With Us

Shell casings found after large overnight fight on MLK in Lansing

(unsplash.com)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An overnight fight on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. led to shots fired overnight on Sunday.

According to the Lansing Police Department, they responded to a call of shots fired at 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, in the area of MLK Jr. Blvd. and Le Grand Drive. When they arrived, police found shell casings and bullet holes in the area.

Officials said a large fight led to people shooting at each other in the area.

As of Sunday, police have not identified any suspects.

According to authorities, no injuries were reported and the fight was an isolated incident.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fight connected to shots fired incident in downtown Lansing
Car engulfed in flames on I-69 in Bath Twp
Dewitt family tailgates MSU opener for 12 hours
Dewitt family tailgates MSU opener for 12 hours
One person arrested after overnight shelter-in-place in Eaton County
Poor living conditions
Woman said she got eviction notice, lost rental assistance after complaining about unsafe conditions

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 9/3/2023 AM
Hot and a Bit More Humid for the Holiday
Lansing residents drop off storm debris at city’s Crego Park collection site
Cleaning up after the storm in Mid-Michigan
Festival of Oddities welcomes the month of September in Charlotte
Capital Afrofest returns to Lansing