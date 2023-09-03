Former Waverly standout makes first start in Michigan’s season-opening win

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Back during his high school days at Waverly High School, Keshaun Harris was a standout track athlete for the Warriors, with state titles in the 60-meter hurdles indoor (2019) and the 110 (2019) and the 300-meter hurdles (2018-19) outdoor.

But football was never part of Harris’ athletic high school career.

With plenty of athleticism and physical gifts, Harris decided to walk-on to the University of Michigan football team his freshman year in 2019.

“I had a scholarship for track and field so I ran for about two months right before Covid hit,” the Lansing native said. “And then once Covid hit, I kinda just focused on football and I’m here now.

Harris saw no game time his first two years in Ann Arbor, but in 2021, things changed,

Harris appeared in 12 games as a special teams contributor, appearing at cornerback in four games.

His workload increased incrementally in 2022 and now after a productive offseason, Harris has gone from walk-on to now a starting cornerback in Jesse Minter’s defense.

Now in the new role, Harris is approaching 2023 with a new perspective and approach.

“Last year I was dedicated, but I think going into my fifth year and knowing that it’s my last year is all or nothing. So I think I really just honing into my craft and really focusing and being a student of the game,” Harris said. “I think it’s kind of what made my jump from last year to this year.”

With starting cornerback Will Johnson sidelined to injury, Harris learned he was going to see significant snaps in the opener earlier in the week leading up to kickoff.

He didn’t squander the opportunity, with two total tackles, including half a tackle-for-loss, helping a Michigan pass defense hold East Carolina to just 132 yards through the air.

Now with a start under his belt, the former Waverly Warrior is pleased with the start to the year, but knows the goal week to week is steady improvement.

“First off, going in tomorrow and looking at film. Looking at techniques and assignments and things we can work on,” Harris said. “Really just watching film and going from there.”

With Michigan down two formidable cornerbacks in the opener, acting head coach and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is pleased for the steps Harris has taken to work into the starting rotation.

“I remember when I first got here and was like man, this guy’s got some speed, he’s got a skill set that I think translates to the corner position and he’s just worked really, really hard,” Minter said. “Football was kind of new to him as he was coming here. Over the time of studying of, getting a ton of reps, the way we operate, you know, he was ready for his moment. I’m really proud of the way he played.”

Harris and the Michigan defense will look to continue to improve over the next week before UNLV comes to town Sept. 9 for a 3:30 kickoff on CBS.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.