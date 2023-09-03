Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather Forecast

Near record high temperatures today
First Alert Weather Labor Day morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A hot Labor Day across the area with near record high temperatures possible. Temperatures should climb to the low 90s this afternoon. The record high today in Lansing is 93º set in 1925. The record high for September 4th in Jackson is 94º also set in 1925.

Plenty of sunshine is expected across the area today along with the hot temperatures. The humidity levels will be a bit higher than Sunday, but still not the high humidity of several weeks ago. Tonight under mostly clear skies temperatures drop back to the low 70s.

We start the back to work and school Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. During the afternoon hours Tuesday a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms may pop-up. Severe weather is not expected. High temperatures Tuesday will be once again near 90º

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the area Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures Wednesday top out in the mid 80s and readings cool to the low 70s for highs Thursday. Under partly cloudy skies Friday high temperatures are back in the upper 60s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 4, 2023

  • Average High: 78º Average Low 56º
  • Lansing Record High: 93° 1925
  • Lansing Record Low: 33° 1888
  • Jackson Record High: 94º 1925
  • Jackson Record Low: 38º 1997

