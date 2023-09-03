Festival of Oddities welcomes the month of September in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - September has arrived and people are already planning for the spookiest time of the year, Halloween.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, one festival hosted all things spooky at the 2023 Festival of Oddities in Charlotte. According to organizers, more than 100 artists and makers were featured at the festival.

It was held at the 1885 Eaton County Courthouse and at other spots in downtown Charlotte.

The event was the brainchild of Jen Carpenter. According to her husband, Dax Carpenter, the event has gotten more and more popular each year.

“We had 15,000 show up last year for one day. So we’re kind of figuring about 20,000 to 22,000 over both days,” said Dax Carpenter.

It was the 5th annual Festival of Oddities.

