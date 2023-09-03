Advertise With Us

Capital Afrofest returns to Lansing

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a celebration of African Culture in the Lansing community on Saturday.

The Capital Afrofest is a music and arts festival that aims to bring representation, connection, and celebration of African Culture within the Lansing community.

People walked around downtown Lansing enjoying food and shopping at local vendors.

Tatse and Alobosa, an African-inspired restaurant and bar, announced the return of Afrofest.

“Since the inception of Tatse as a humble ghost kitchen, my vision has been to enrich the Lansing community with an authentic representation of my African heritage,” said Taiwo Adeleye, the owner of Tatse and Alobosa Bar.

People also got to enjoy free African meal tastings and live performances from multiple artists at the festival.

