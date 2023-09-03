Advertise With Us

Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street

A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the street, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car Friday morning in Florida after a dog chased him into the street, authorities said.

The boy and his younger brother had been walking on a sidewalk to a nearby bus stop when witnesses said a dog began to chase them, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Lt. Nassim Mana said during a news conference.

The younger boy stopped, but the older boy ran into the four-lane street to get away from the dog and was struck by a car, officials said. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the boy to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The car’s driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, officials said. No charges or citations were immediately reported. Investigators said speed doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

Animal control officers responded to the area to search for strays matching the dog’s description.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fight connected to shots fired incident in downtown Lansing
Dewitt family tailgates MSU opener for 12 hours
Dewitt family tailgates MSU opener for 12 hours
Car engulfed in flames on I-69 in Bath Twp
One person arrested after overnight shelter-in-place in Eaton County
Poor living conditions
Woman said she got eviction notice, lost rental assistance after complaining about unsafe conditions

Latest News

Lansing residents drop off storm debris at city’s Crego Park collection site
Cleaning up after the storm in Mid-Michigan
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Thousands told to shelter in place at Burning Man fest in Nevada with access closed due to flooding
Festival of Oddities welcomes the month of September in Charlotte
Capital Afrofest returns to Lansing