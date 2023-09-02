Union leaders share meaning of Labor Day amidst workforce tensions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As people get ready to celebrate Labor Day, one union leader is sharing why workers’ rights matter, now more than ever.

Tensions are running high for union workers, as inflation continues to climb, and wages stand still. From autoworkers to teachers, to actors and nurses, organized workers are facing intense conversations about what benefits they deserve or gathering at the picket line to make their demands known.

In recent months, members of the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists have gone on strike, fighting for fair wages, and standing up against their potential replacement by Artificial Intelligence.

In Mid-Michigan, where the auto industry is king, United Autoworkers Union (UAW) members are approaching a contract expiration date of Sep. 14. If common ground can’t be found, members have voted to approve a strike. Assistant Director for UAW Region 1D Scott Zuckschwerdt credits the rise in worker frustrations to the young professionals taking over the workforce.

“Not just in the UAW, but throughout labor is, I think young people have recognized that getting a college degree today doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s a path to success,” he said. “A path to a solid career where they can raise a family.”

Zuckschwerdt said union workers want to see their employers succeed, but when laborers feel they’re being devalued, he said that’s when they’re forced to take actions like striking to protect their benefits.

“Where is the value? Where is the return of the value that the employer gives us?” he said. “We give them our dedication. Our work ethic is great.”

Over the course of UAW contract negotiations with the auto industry’s “big three,” General Motors, Stellantis and Ford, President Shawn Fain has been vocal about his feelings toward their current pay grade.

“We’re fed up with seeing big three profits break the bank, while we’re breaking our backs,” he said. “We’re fed up with big three CEOs getting double-digit pay increases, while our pay continues to go backward.”

In response to the UAW’s accusation that two of the auto industry’s big three have failed to bargain in good faith, both General Motors and Stellantis called Fain’s claims “insulting” and “frivolous” in statements to News 10.

The full statement from General Motors is as follows:

“We are surprised by and strongly refute the NLRB charge filed by the International UAW. We believe it has no merit and is an insult to the bargaining committees. We have been hyper-focused on negotiating directly and in good faith with the UAW and are making progress. The pace of negotiations is based on how quickly both parties resolve nearly 1,000 UAW demands, including more than 90 presented this week. Our goal remains the same - to achieve an agreement without a disruption that rewards our team members and protects the future of the entire GM team.”

The full statement from Stellantis is as follows:

Stellantis has not received the filing but is shocked by Mr. Fain’s claims that we have not bargained in good faith. This is a claim with no basis in fact, and we are disappointed to learn that Mr. Fain is more focused on filing frivolous legal charges than on actual bargaining. We will vigorously defend this charge when the time comes, but right now we are more focused on continuing to bargain in good faith for a new agreement. We will not allow Mr. Fain’s tactics to distract us from that important work to secure the future for our employees.

For most people, Labor Day is about soaking up the last moments of summer. While celebration is encouraged, union leaders like Zuckschwerdt hope people remember the rights that workers have today, made possible by workers from decades past.

