Two die in Hillsdale County semi-truck crash

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) -Two people are dead after crashing into a semi truck in Hillsdale County.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, deputies with the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of Territorial Rd. and Mead Rd.

During the investigation, deputies found a 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Track had been traveling northbound on Mead Rd.

The car entered the intersection and crashed into a semi-truck driven by a man from Texas, deputies said.

The two occupants of the Ford were pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

