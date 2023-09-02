Advertise With Us

Two die in Hillsdale County semi-truck crash

(KWQC)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) -Two people are dead after crashing into a semi truck in Hillsdale County.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, deputies with the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of Territorial Rd. and Mead Rd.

During the investigation, deputies found a 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Track had been traveling northbound on Mead Rd.

The car entered the intersection and crashed into a semi-truck driven by a man from Texas, deputies said.

The two occupants of the Ford were pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

