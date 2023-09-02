One person arrested after overnight shelter-in-place in Eaton County

HAMLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police said a suspect is in custody Saturday morning after a shelter-in-place order was issued in Eaton County.

Overnight on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 3:46 a.m. Eaton County 911 on Facebook announced a shelter-in-place order for people living on Kinneville Road between Muke Simpson and Houston Roads in Hamlin Twp.

Officials said people in the Eaton Rapids area should shelter in place due to a police situation.

Michigan State Police were on the scene overnight.

At 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Eaton County 911 lifted their shelter-in-place order and announced that a suspect was in custody.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.