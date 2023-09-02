“It’s the game before the game”, MSU Football fans excited for the start of the season.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s game day in East Lansing and with game days, come... “Tailgates are the best part, we get to be with our friends.” Bryce Meredith, a student at Michigan State University says.

Morgan Young, another MSU student, described tailgate as, “The game before the game.”

Michigan State University students, parents, and alums all came back for the first game of the season.

“We came back because we love the game day atmosphere,” says Ben Walters, a Class of 2023 graduate. His friend Matt Vanderwall, who graduated with him says, “I just couldn’t get enough of it, I had to come back and see what was going on in East Lansing. Go green.”

Michigan State University took on Central Michigan University and the Spartans did not disappoint when it came to game day excitement.

“I’m looking forward to seeing us crush central. We’re going to win and they’re going to lose and it’s going to be...Go green, go white.” says Grace Smith, an MSU Freshman.

But the Chippewas had one thing to say to the Spartans.

“You guys don’t even have a quarterback starter so I’m a little concerned why they’re so confident,” says Raphael Garza. He graduated from CMU this past spring. This is the first time MSU and CMU have gone head to head since 2018.

“It’s that feeling of community bonding, like something we’re all looking for a common goal that we’re trying to achieve. It’s a really good feeling that we didn’t get to experience a lot through Covid.” Garza says.

That feeling shared between both teams -- despite the competitiveness.

“Just for everyone to be together and unite as a family,” says Brenna Paul, an MSU Freshman.

and after Friday’s game, Spartan fans will be saying:

“Go green...Go white...Go green...Go white,”

Until their next game.

