First Alert Weather Forecast

Hot Labor Day Weekend
First Alert Weather Saturday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hot temperatures are expected for the Labor Day weekend. Today will be the coolest day with high temperatures in the mid 80s. After lows tonight in the mid 60s we climb to near 90º for Sunday. High temperatures on Labor Day will be in the low 90s. High temperatures stay in the upper 80s to near 90º through Wednesday before we cool down for the end of the week. The good news for this weekend, although it will be hot the humidity is not expected to get out of control.

Today plan on a mix of clouds and sun across the area. The afternoon clouds move out this evening and we are mostly clear tonight. Mostly sunny skies are expected Sunday through Tuesday. Wednesday we are partly cloudy with just a small chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm later in the day. A few showers are possible again on Thursday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 2, 2023

  • Average High: 78º Average Low 56º
  • Lansing Record High: 99° 1894
  • Lansing Record Low: 36° 1867
  • Jackson Record High: 101º 1913
  • Jackson Record Low: 37º 1946

