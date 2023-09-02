Advertise With Us

Large fight connected to shots fired incident in downtown Lansing

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gunshots went off in the capital city overnight after a large fight.

The Lansing Police Department said at 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, a large fight that started on South Washington Square led to gunshots on West Michigan Avenue.

The incident happened near the state capitol building

Officials said the fight and the shots fired incident appear to be connected.

There were no injuries and police said an investigation is ongoing.

