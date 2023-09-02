Advertise With Us

Car engulfed in flames on I-69 in Bath Twp

(WILX viewer)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A car was engulfed in flames on I-69 Saturday afternoon near Peacock Road.

A News 10 viewer captured the flames on video while commuting on I-69.

The car was on the grass in the middle of both east and westbound I-69 around a mile from exit 98 and was completely covered in flames.

(WILX viewer)

The Bath Township Fire Department and Michigan State Police were on the scene.

The fire was eventually put out.

It is unconfirmed if anyone was affected or injured at this time.

News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

