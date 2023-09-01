What you should know before making your labor day road trip

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Labor Day weekend is fast approaching, and Michiganders are gassing up and hitting the road. Maria Hernandez is looking forward to a long weekend up north with family.

“My grandma and grandpa have a cottage up north in Baldwin, so we usually like to head up there like a Friday after work and be up there for Sunday,” said Hernandez.

A family tradition since she was a child. Now traveling with her own children, Hernandez is expecting roads to be...

“Pretty packed. Definitely by 5′o clock everybody’s headed up there.”

Before hitting the road Adrienne Woodland of AAA suggests checking your vehicle to avoid breakdowns.

“You have things like your tires, your battery, your fluid’s, gas, windshield whipper fluid checked,” said Woodland.

The auto club expects to rescue 300,000 customers during the holiday weekend and don’t want motorist stranded on busy highways.

“September 1st, pretty much anytime from 11a.m. to 9p.m. is going to be some of the busiest times on the roadways. Saturday will also be busy.”

Aaron Jenkins of the Michigan Department of Transportation says the department is lifting travel restrictions ahead of the holiday weekend, easing the commute for drivers.

“We’ll have 11 out of the 13 projects that are going on in the Greater Lansing area, those will be open so that going to make things easier.”

But there’s one thing you shouldn’t forget to pack for a long commute.

“Patients, I know everybody wants to have a good and is a rush to be up there just to get out of traffic but being safe is the best thing,” said Hernandez.

If you’re hitting the road this weekend, AAA says prices are down about seven cents compared to this time last week. Expect to have some extra cash in your pocket to celebrate the holiday.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.