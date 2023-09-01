Top High School Football Teams in Mid Michigan Looking to Week Three

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The final seven weeks of high school football’s regular season now move to Friday nights and in mid Michigan several teams stand out after two weeks. Mason is 2-0 and 41-6 in its last 47 games after routing DeWitt 42-23 this past Thursday night. Lansing Sexton, after four straight losing seasons, is 2-0 after routing Lansing Catholic 48-20 and scoring the final 40 points of the game. Grand Ledge is 2-0 and next takes on arch rival Holt. Mason will be a heavy favorite at Fowlerville while Sexton takes on Olivet.

