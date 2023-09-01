Advertise With Us

Top High School Football Teams in Mid Michigan Looking to Week Three

High School football: August 31st
High School football: August 31st
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The final seven weeks of high school football’s regular season now move to Friday nights and in mid Michigan several teams stand out after two weeks. Mason is 2-0 and 41-6 in its last 47 games after routing DeWitt 42-23 this past Thursday night. Lansing Sexton, after four straight losing seasons, is 2-0 after routing Lansing Catholic 48-20 and scoring the final 40 points of the game. Grand Ledge is 2-0 and next takes on arch rival Holt. Mason will be a heavy favorite at Fowlerville while Sexton takes on Olivet.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horse possibly swept away by last week’s tornado, found in a corn field
BWL: private tree contractor killed after reportedly touching live wire
Eaton County authorities arrest man after hours-long search
MDHHS workers return to office after three years of working from home
Mason, Dewitt high schools honor teens at football game
Mason, Dewitt high schools honor teens killed in tragic crash

Latest News

Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) outruns Kansas State safety VJ Payne (19) to the end...
Alabama Chooses Starting Quarterback
Atlantic Coast Conference football fans will be able to watch telecasts of their favorite...
Atlantic Coast Conference Adds Three Schools
Dan Campbell
Lions’ General Manager Optimistic for Coming Season
Over 100 MSU athletes sign NIL deals