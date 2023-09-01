Sweeten up your tailgate at Bake N’ Cakes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We love a good tailgate during football season! But what better way to step it up than through sweet treats.

Bake N’ Cakes has treats for tailgates. They have football shaped cookies, MSU themed cookies, cakes and cupcakes! Plus they have great pastries like cinnamon rolls, pies and much more that is perfect for the early morning tailgates. Plus, you can wake up your school spirit with coffee to go from the shop!

Since fall is in the air, they are starting to get pumpkin treats and breads.

For more information and how to place your order: https://bakencakes.com/

