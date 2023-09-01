Advertise With Us

Sweeten up your tailgate at Bake N’ Cakes

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We love a good tailgate during football season! But what better way to step it up than through sweet treats.

Bake N’ Cakes has treats for tailgates. They have football shaped cookies, MSU themed cookies, cakes and cupcakes! Plus they have great pastries like cinnamon rolls, pies and much more that is perfect for the early morning tailgates. Plus, you can wake up your school spirit with coffee to go from the shop!

Since fall is in the air, they are starting to get pumpkin treats and breads.

For more information and how to place your order: https://bakencakes.com/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horse possibly swept away by last week’s tornado, found in a corn field
BWL: private tree contractor killed after reportedly touching live wire
Mason, Dewitt high schools honor teens at football game
Mason, Dewitt high schools honor teens killed in tragic crash
MDHHS workers return to office after three years of working from home
Eaton County authorities arrest man after hours-long search

Latest News

Learning How to Prevent and Treat Colorectal Cancer
Wellness Watch: Colorectal Cancers and Treatment Options
Learning How to Prevent and Treat Colorectal Cancer
Learning How to Prevent and Treat Colorectal Cancer
The Studio 10 stage lights up with the tunes of the Brothers Ralph. Tap your toes to this...
The Brothers Ralph Perform on the Studio 10 Stage
The Chronicles of Ralph is coming soon to you! Brother band, the Brothers Ralph, join Studio 10...
The Brothers Ralph Release Album