Safety tips students, fans should know before heading to Spartan Stadium for season opener

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Football is in the air—Friday is game day in East Lansing. The Spartans are ready for the season opener on Sept. 1 against Central Michigan.

Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m. and the weather should be great for the game, as First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole mentioned Friday morning.

There’s always a lot of excitement heading into the season, and there are also nearly always some changes to the game-day experience that fans should be aware of.

Many people are excited for the start of the new season—as they should be. The Spartans are set to kick off the fourth season under head coach Mel Tucker.

They’re hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas for the first time in five years. MSU has plenty of resources for students and fans to be safe.

The Safe MSU app has many ways to contact emergency services or find someone to keep you safe while walking across campus. There are also ways to stay updated on game day announcements.

“Another thing for game day specifically is we’ve started an alert channel called Spartan FB 23 where we’ll be sending out Game Day updates which include traffic and any potential delays if there is any an emergency taking place that would go out through there, as well,” said Dana Whyte, the MSU police spokesperson. “So people can sign up for that by texting Spartan FB 23 to 88877 and look at those texts on their phones.”

It will be a busy Friday in East Lansing. Make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get there.

There will be classes, so students and faculty will be on campus.

Friday afternoon is tailgate time in East Lansing, and it will be busy on campus—all the more reason to be smart and safe.

The south lot of Spartan Stadium, one of many tailgating lots that will be packed Friday, will be open at 3 p.m. to the public and 2 p.m. for the donors.

MSU lifted their open alcohol restrictions for the day so that fans can carry alcohol in permitted areas during tailgate hours. And this year, the stadium will sell alcohol, but that’s not until Sept. 16.

Whyte said lifting the ban on alcohol sales in Spartan Stadium will help fans be safer during game days.

“It does actually help reduce the binge drinking before the games because people are able to purchase alcohol inside Spartan Stadium,” said Whyte. “Now, beginning at the third game of the season, so that’ll be nice. It is that people are able to gauge their drinking limits a little bit more and set off trying to do so much before the game.

Fans are allowed to carry in small clear bags and camera cases.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.