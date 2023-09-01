Advertise With Us

Previewing beautiful game day & holiday weekend weather

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday brings both the start of the holiday weekend and kick-off of Michigan State University’s football season! We have the details on your forecast as you get out and about. Plus we take a look at what’s ahead on Studio 10 and what our news team is working on for over 90 minutes of local news starting with First @ 4.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 1, 2023

  • Average High: 78º Average Low 57º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1898
  • Lansing Record Low: 30° 1867
  • Jackson Record High: 96º 1953
  • Jackson Record Low: 41º 1967

