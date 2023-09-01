Police search for suspects involved in stealing, crashing Kia in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for the suspects responsible for stealing a car and then crashing it early Friday morning.

Lansing Police said a Kia Soul was stolen, and officers saw the car with the suspects inside driving recklessly at around 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 1.

The car crashed at the intersection of Holmes Road and Berwick Road in Lansing, but officers were not able to catch the suspects before they fled.

The investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.