Police search for suspects involved in stealing, crashing Kia in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for the suspects responsible for stealing a car and then crashing it early Friday morning.

Lansing Police said a Kia Soul was stolen, and officers saw the car with the suspects inside driving recklessly at around 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 1.

The car crashed at the intersection of Holmes Road and Berwick Road in Lansing, but officers were not able to catch the suspects before they fled.

The investigation is ongoing.

