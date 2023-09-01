Advertise With Us

Owosso Public Works employee rescues man from sinkhole

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - City officials in Owosso are recognizing the heroic efforts of a Department of Public Works employee.

Mayor Robert Teich said Gregory Braidwood saved Paul Oberlin at a water main break in July when the road gave way and a sinkhole pulled Oberlin in, and his efforts are not going unnoticed.

Mayor Teich made an official proclamation to thank Braidwood for his heroic efforts.

