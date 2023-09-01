Owosso Public Works employee rescues man from sinkhole

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - City officials in Owosso are recognizing the heroic efforts of a Department of Public Works employee.

Mayor Robert Teich said Gregory Braidwood saved Paul Oberlin at a water main break in July when the road gave way and a sinkhole pulled Oberlin in, and his efforts are not going unnoticed.

Mayor Teich made an official proclamation to thank Braidwood for his heroic efforts.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.