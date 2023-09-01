Over 100 MSU athletes sign NIL deals

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 100 Spartan athletes have signed their name, image and likeness (NIL) deals Thursday.

And thanks to a contract from Charitable Gift America, part of their proceeds from NIL deals will go to a charity of their choice.

The signing event took place at MSUFCU. Athletes from gymnastics, soccer, hockey and football all signed the new deals.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.