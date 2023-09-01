Advertise With Us

Over 100 MSU athletes sign NIL deals

More than 100 Spartan athletes have signed their name, image and likeness (NIL) deals.
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 100 Spartan athletes have signed their name, image and likeness (NIL) deals Thursday.

And thanks to a contract from Charitable Gift America, part of their proceeds from NIL deals will go to a charity of their choice.

The signing event took place at MSUFCU. Athletes from gymnastics, soccer, hockey and football all signed the new deals.

