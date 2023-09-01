One seriously hurt after crash in Ionia Co. near Hastings Rd.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A person is in the hospital after a serious crash Thursday afternoon in Ionia County.

At around 2:45 p.m., deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office and first responders with Saranac Fire and Life EMS responded to reports of an accident on W. I-96 near Hastings Rd.

Upon arrival, first responders found a black Dodge pick-up, Subaru Legacy and a Honda CR-V had gotten into a crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two cars were traveling westbound and entered a construction zone. The two vehicles were approaching a zipper merge, but the Dodge driver did not notice the traffic slowing and ended up rear-ending the Subaru. The force of the crash propelled the pickup truck into a spin, which eventually rear-ended a Honda CR-V

The Honda and Dodge drivers sustained minor injuries, but the driver of the Legacy was taken to the hospital with serious internal injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

