Mid-Michigan Matters: Zeke the Wonder Dog visits ahead of MSU vs CMU game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tonight, Michigan State and Central Michigan take to the field at Spartan Stadium.

But the players won’t be the only ones making an appearance.

Zeke the Wonder Dog will be on the field, making the crowds go wild for his frisbee skills.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Zeke and his handler, Jim Foley.

Take a look at the very good boy in the player above.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.