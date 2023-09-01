Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Zeke the Wonder Dog visits ahead of MSU vs CMU game

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tonight, Michigan State and Central Michigan take to the field at Spartan Stadium.

But the players won’t be the only ones making an appearance.

Zeke the Wonder Dog will be on the field, making the crowds go wild for his frisbee skills.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Zeke and his handler, Jim Foley.

Take a look at the very good boy in the player above.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

