Mason, Dewitt high schools honor teens at football game

DeWitt, Mich. (WILX) - The high school football lights shining a little bit brighter tonight for two Mason High School students -- Amanda and Lily -- who died last weekend in a car accident.

The two teams looked passed their competitiveness towards something bigger than football. Lily Klages and Amanda Blue were both juniors and great friends.

Thursday evening, everyone was encouraged to wear blue and green, the two girls’ favorite colors.

The game on Thursday was held at Dewitt but the home team welcomed Mason onto their field. The schools are known rivals but tonight the home side was covered in blue and green as they unite in support of the girls and the Mason community to remember these girls that were loved by many.

News 10 spoke to some of their classmates and friends off camera.

One of Amanda’s teammates told how much she loved soccer and how good she was at every sport she tried and how she was looking forward to playing with Amanda again this upcoming season.

One of Lily’s friend described her as one of the most selfless and caring people she knows, hoping that she is enjoying heaven with her sister. Their friends were getting emotional discussing how much they will miss them both.

Both families have set up GoFundMes in the girls’ honor.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/amanda-blue-scholarship-foundation?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook

https://www.gofundme.com/f/broken-hearts-keep-breaking

