Lions’ General Manager Optimistic for Coming Season

Dan Campbell
Dan Campbell(WNEM)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Lions’ General Manager Brad Holmes said Friday his confidence is “very high” for the team winning the NFC North Division title this coming season. It opens next Thursday at 8pm at Kansas City against the Super Bowl champion Chiefs on WILX TV. The Lions were 2-1 in pre season play. The Lions’ eight home games are sold out for the first time in Ford Field history. Dan Campbell begins his third season as head coach. His team had a 9-8 record last season winning eight of the final ten games.

