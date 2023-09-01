LifeWays: Advancing mental health care in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - More people will get the help they need in a moment of crisis right here in Mid-Michigan.

A mental health care center, serving Jackson and Hillsdale counties, is increasing access to high quality services and addiction treatment. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that LifeWays was chosen to be a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) demonstration site.

“To serve all in the community regardless of ability to pay, regardless of what county they live in, and regardless of their insurance,” said CEO Maribeth Leonard.

Chelsea Oliver, a spokesperson for the company said “the CCBHC will pay for services for people who are using Medicaid. The mental health millages approved by Jackson and Hillsdale counties are still being used to cover people who are uninsured.” She said the certification broadens the number of people who can receive services to include those using Medicaid.

In a press release sent to News 10, officials from the mental health organization said “as a CCBHC Demonstration Site, LifeWays will be better able to not only continue providing comprehensive, integrated, and person-centered services to individuals and families in need, but to do so regardless of residence, ability to pay, or insurance type. Currently, LifeWays can operate this way using CCBHC grant funding through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA).”

People like David Burkeypille, who live in the area, think it’s a “good thing.”

“I’ve had a lot of friends that go up to LifeWays. They have like a 24 hour room where if you’re like in need, you need help, you can just go in there sit down, be careful, and safe.”

LifeWays director Joshua Williams showed News 10 inside the room. He said the room is “an opportunity for individuals to come kind of relax as an alternative to the emergency department as they’re looking for someone to talk to or waiting on a potential treatment option.”

Williams said anyone can “come in here, get a hot shower, get a good meal sometimes, and just have a place to relax and look to that next phase of treatment.”

“We’ve seen an increase over the past year, even the past two years as a result of the pandemic,” said Leonard. An increased need for more person-centered services like immediate screening and 24/7 crisis services.

“If you have issues, you’re not crazy. That’s the first thing that most people think that they’re crazy – everybody has issues. So, you’re not insane. You’re normal like everybody else. So, don’t be scared to get help,” said Burkeypille.

These certified community behavioral health clinic demonstration sites are making a difference in communities across the country. Statistics from the Department of Health and Human Services show that people who received services at these clinics:

· Had 69% fewer emergency department visits.

· Spent 60.3% less time in jails.

· Saw a 40.7% decrease in homelessness.

