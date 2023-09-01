Jackson man arrested for possessing ‘child sexually abusive material’

Advertise With Us

Jackson man arrested in child sexually abusive material investigation(Michigan State Police)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) -A Jackson man is behind bars after allegedly possessing and sharing child sexually abusive material online.

The man, 42-year-old Ralph Debruler III, is accused of possessing child abuse material and using a computer to commit a crime.

According to police, Debruler was sharing child sexually abusive material on the internet. After an investigation, Michigan State Police searched his home and seized digital evidence.

Debruler is charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

He was arraigned in the 12th District Court on Aug. 25.

If convicted, Debruler faces 10-20 years in prison for the child sexually abusive material charges and 10-20 years for the computer charges.

